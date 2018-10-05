EU backs Belgian offshore wind farm with €210m loan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the construction of a wind farm off the Belgian coast with a €210 million (£185m) loan.

The Northwester 2 offshore wind farm will consist of 23 turbines and have a total capacity of 219MW.

That’s enough to supply green electricity to around 220,000 homes in Belgium.

Construction is set to begin next May and expected to become operational in 2020.

EIB Vice President Andrew McDowell said: “The importance of renewables in the energy mix must not be underestimated and will be key in meeting ever rising demand for low carbon electricity as well as targets set under the Paris climate agreement.”

Current shareholders in the offshore wind project are Parkwind (46%), Colruyt (30%), Incontrol (14%) and TTR (10%).