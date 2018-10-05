Siemens Gamesa enters Russia with first wind turbine order

Siemens Gamesa has secured its first order to deliver turbines for a wind farm in Russia.

It will supply, install and service 26 turbines for the 90MW Azovskaya wind farm as part of an agreement with Enel Russia.

The €132 million (£116m) project will be located on the coast of the Azov Sea and is due to be commissioned in 2020.

Steven Pryor, Onshore CEO for North Europe and Middle East at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy said: “We are excited to report this milestone as part of our market entry in Russia and we appreciate the trust from our key account client Enel. This first contract comes in parallel with our ongoing activities for localisation of nacelle assembly and local component sourcing.”