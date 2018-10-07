US sees surge in natural gas exports

Natural gas exports in the US has averaged at 0.87 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in the first half of this year.

That’s more than double the average daily net exports during all of 2017 – which stood at 0.34Bcf/d, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

It states the US, which became a net natural gas exporter on an annual basis last year for the first time in almost 60 years, has continued to export more natural gas than it imports for five of the first six months in 2018.

The nation has seen an increase in natural gas exports primarily with the addition of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities – it rose 58% through the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

The report adds while LNG exports have continued to grow this year, natural gas pipeline import and export volumes have either remained “relatively flat or declined” from 2017 levels.

The EIA states: “January was the only month so far in 2018 in which the United States was not a net exporter of natural gas. In that month, extreme and prolonged low temperatures led to record demand for natural gas. US natural gas imports from Canada during January averaged 9.25Bcf/d, its highest level since January 2014.”