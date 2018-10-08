Walkers to launch recycling scheme for crisp packets

Walkers has announced it will launch what it claims will be the first nationwide recycling scheme for crisp packets in the UK.

Hundreds of public access collection points are to be developed where people will be encouraged to drop off their crisp packets or they will be able to post them in envelopes for free directly to TerraCycle for recycling.

Once collected, they will be cleaned, shredded and turned into small plastic pellets, which will then be converted into useful items such as benches and fence posts.

The recycling scheme will be launched in December – Walkers long term ambition is to make all its packaging 100% recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025.

It follows a petition launched earlier this year, calling on the company to change its packaging to a more environmentally friendly alternative.

Ian Ellington, General Manager of parent company PepsiCo UK said: “We share people’s concerns about the amount of plastic in our environment and are working on a number of both short and long term solutions to reduce the impact of our packaging.

“Our new Walkers recycling initiative starts to tackle this issue right now by repurposing used crisp packets to create everyday items such as plant pots and benches. We hope people embrace this idea and join us in ensuring crisp packets are recycled.”