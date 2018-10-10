Cadbury owner Mondelēz commits to recyclable wrappers by 2025

Mondelēz International has committed to making all of its packaging recyclable by 2025.

The snack company, which owns brand such as Cadbury, Belvita, Oreo and Milka, has pledged to provide circular design guidelines to packaging developers, set a list of sustainable priorities and better identify which materials to use or avoid.

The company plans to partner with other organisations and support industry coalitions and public-private partnerships to improve rubbish collection and recycling in all markets.

The firm has also committed to source all of its paper-based packaging sustainably and use 65 million kilogrammes less packaging material on its products by 2020, as well as providing enhanced recycling information for consumers by 2025.

Rob Hargrove, Executive Vice President of Research, Development, Quality and Innovation at the company, said: “Plastic waste and its impact on the planet is a broad, systemic issue that our consumers care deeply about and which requires a holistic response.

“Together with partners from across the industry, as well as public and private entities, we can help to develop practical solutions that result in a positive environmental impact.”