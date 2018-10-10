Centrica has a gas firing up its new flexible power station

Centrica’s new fast-response gas-fired power plant in North Lincolnshire has been officially opened.

The 50MW facility, built on the same site as the existing Brigg Power Station at Scawby Brook, uses flexible gas technology to allow it to start generating electricity for the grid in just two minutes.

Its five Wärtsilä gas-fired engines are kept at 60°C at all times, waiting for the call to go into action at peaks in demand,

This helps ensure the grid can have enough energy available to hit demand when supply from renewables drops, playing a similar role to battery storage installations.

Centrica says the facility is now supplying 50,000 homes in the local area.

Along with its twin plant in Peterborough and a number of battery-based facilities elsewhere, the site is part of a wider £180 million investment to help enable the transition to a more distributed and decarbonised energy system.