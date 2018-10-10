Moixa unleashes new battery to smarten up domestic energy

Moixa has launched a new 4.8kWh smart battery system to help consumers power their home.

The domestic system is able to automatically manage solar panels, batteries and electric vehicle (EV) charging, reducing energy usage and bills.

The technology can learn and adapt to the behaviour of its owner to develop charging plans suited to their schedule and demands.

Moixa says its equipment will allow customers to take advantage of the growing number of time-of-use tariffs offering cheaper off-peak prices, save up to £600 per year on their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint by 1.2 tonnes a year.

It also suggests the system can be easily and quickly installed so homeowners can take advantage of its 1000W output within a day.

The global boom in battery storage technologies is expected to enable the world to source half of all electricity from wind and solar by 2050.