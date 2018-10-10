UK Foreign Office appoints new chief scientific adviser

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has appointed Professor Carole Mundell as its new Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA).

She will work closely with the UK’s Science and Innovation Network to facilitate links between British and international scientists to drive future economic growth, tackle global challenges, support the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans and enhance resilience to natural disasters.

Professor Mundell, who succeeds Professor Robin Grimes, will also continue in her role as Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy at Bath University.

She said: “Science is an international endeavour and is most effective when it draws on diverse talent to push the frontier of knowledge and tackle the biggest challenges facing our planet.

“I am honoured to have been appointed FCO CSA and am excited to work with the UK’s Science and Innovation Network and add value to the FCO’s prosperity and security work around the world.”