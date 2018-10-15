Good Energy helps Brecon Beacons go greener

Good Energy has won a competitive tender to supply the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority with 100% renewable power.

The deal will see the Wiltshire-based supplier providing electricity to the National Park Visitor Centre, Craig y nos Country Park and the authority’s headquarters.

The contract was won based on the lowest cost green tariff – Good Energy will supply more than 147,000 kilowatt hours of clean electricity each year, enabling savings of 51,000 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide.

New electric vehicle charging infrastructure is currently being installed at the Authority’s two main sites, which will also be powered by Good Energy.

Julian Atkins, CEO at Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, said: “At the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority we are focused on conservation and sustainability.

“We recognise the major impacts of climate change and want to lead by example in relation to the use of renewable energy.”