Green GB Week is here!

People across the UK are being encouraged to take action to reduce emissions, cut costs and play their part in tackling climate change as part of Green GB Week.

It is the first ever annual event designed to highlight the opportunities clean growth offers the UK and raise understanding of how businesses and the public can contribute to a low carbon economy.

More than 100 events are taking place across the country this week to showcase the benefits clean growth will bring to all parts of society – from new jobs to cleaner air.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has set out actions that householders can take, including upgrading heating controls, getting a smart meter, turning off electronic devices, understanding where their pension is invested, walking or cycling short journeys, test driving an electric car and recycling and avoiding food waste.

Businesses are also advised to prevent waste by reusing and recycling, cutting their energy use, getting a smart meter, reviewing their vehicle fleet and understanding the long term risks and opportunities of climate change.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the government is growing an economy “fit for the future”.

She added: “Over the last year, we’ve generated record levels of solar and offshore wind energy and just last month I hosted the UK’s first Zero Emission Vehicles Summit.

“For our first Green GB Week, we are asking businesses and consumers to work with us to consider what more they can do to protect our environment.”

The government is also seeking advice from the Committee on Climate Change on whether the UK should set a net zero emissions target.