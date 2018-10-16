Chris’ manages Linde’s portfolio hedging strategy, develops flexible commercial contracts and oversees statutory environmental and energy reporting. In IFIEC he promotes the needs of energy intensive industry to EU politicians and regulators, particularly making the electricity market free and cost-reflective, enabling demand side management and better utilisation of renewables.
Chris Webb
