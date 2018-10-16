New York’s clean jobs get $27.5m of new funding

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced $27.5 million (£20.8m) in new funding to help recruit and train workers for the clean energy industry.

More than 151,000 workers are now employed across New York’s clean energy sector with around 5,600 jobs added last year – however, the sector’s rapid growth is now outpacing the supply of skilled energy workers.

The funding will help pay for training new employees, giving existing workers new skills and directing new talent towards businesses to reduce the cost of attracting and hiring new workers.

Clean energy employers in the state expect to hire more than 8,000 new workers this year alone, supporting the state’s goal of sourcing half of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

Governor Cuomo said: “By investing in our clean energy workforce, we are supporting the industry’s growing demands while creating jobs throughout the state utilising clean energy technologies that will reduce emissions and protect our environment.

“Our nation-leading commitment to fighting climate change is also an economic driver that is creating good-paying jobs all across the state.”

