UK ‘must pursue renewables, efficiency and clean heat’

The UK must pursue renewable development, improve building efficiency and decarbonise heat.

That’s the verdict from Richard Goodfellow, Energy Partner at Addleshaw Goddard, who stressed the importance of working towards a low carbon energy system.

He said tackling the issue of climate change is a global concern, suggesting international treaties are vital, as individual nations can only do so much by themselves.

Mr Goodfellow stated the three main actions the UK needs to take to reduce carbon dioxide emissions are building more clean generation, which he noted was already happening with the nation’s booming wind sector, as well as making houses and office more efficient and cleaning up heat through electrification and district schemes.

He said: “The big issue is the absence of money available to help influence behaviour, because Brexit and austerity have made it a much harder thing for people to do anything with.”