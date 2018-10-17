Abundance Investment launches tidal power funding scheme

Abundance Investment has launched a new funding scheme to help the public invest in Orbital Marine Power’s new tidal power turbine.

The funding platform is offering a 30-month secured debenture, paying an annual interest rate of 12%.

Orbital Marine Power, formerly named Scotrenewables Tidal Power, aims to use it to secure £7 million to build its first 2MW turbine production model – it says the innovative floating device will be able to be towed, installed and maintained using small boats.

This machine is a more powerful version of the company’s SR2000 2MW prototype tested at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney.

The project has already raised £9 million in grants and equity funding, including money provided by the Scottish Government.

Andrew Scott, CEO of Orbital Marine Power, said: “We want the Orbital O2 2MW to be the springboard for a new, sustainable industry built around floating tidal – one that comes from an idea conceived in Orkney, engineered in Scotland and delivered across a UK supply chain, with the ability to change the world in a better way.”