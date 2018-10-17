Latest Jobs – Energy Consultant – Utility People

Do you want to drive your sales career forward? Are you energetic, confident and friendly?

A demanding, ambitious energy company is looking for people who are problem solvers and income driven. They’re a disruptive and forward-thinking team of energy experts who want to become true digital leaders within the energy supply market.

You’ll be on the ‘front line’ and the face of the brand, selling electricity and gas products through door-to-door campaigns. You’ll become an expert in your territory, the energy industry and introduce new customers to the company, working to meet and exceed your commission-based targets.

So, if you’re ambitious, entrepreneurial, enjoy working hard and have a great attitude then this is an excellent opportunity to make your mark. You don’t need to be an energy genius – we’ll give you full training and support.

Job Responsibilities:

Daily Sales Targets – Knocking a minimum of 120 doors per day within your assigned territory.

Achieving the minimum expected sales per day.

Tracking and logging interactions with customers, always leaving people with a positive experience.

Completing daily training on compliance, comparison tools, pricing, sales system, scripting, sales verification process, product and service attributes and customer service.

Following the Energy Code of Conduct, including wearing correct identification and branding.

Following the Energy Customer Service policy for prospective and existing customers.

Follow the Energy Safety Policy.

Following the daily territory, walking maps as outlined by your Team.

Follow the approved Energy sales pitch and sales process (full training will be provided).

Experience Required:

Experienced in B2C sales.

Ambitious, professional and driven personality.

Ability to manage your time well and work well as part of a team.

A people person who can work well in a fast-paced environment.

Motivated to exceed commission-based targets.

Friendly, confident and can change your selling approach to suit your audience.

