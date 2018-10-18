Sustainability ‘needed to deliver an NHS fit for the future’

Sustainability is essential to delivering an NHS fit for the future.

That’s according to the NHS Sustainability Day Campaign, which in a new survey has found 92% of the organisation’s estate managers believe procurement departments are ignoring opportunities to go green.

The poll of more than twenty-six trusts found healthcare professionals are struggling to get investment to drive efficiency, with around half believing the government is not doing enough to promote low carbon development.

One respondent said: “More pressure is needed to prioritise environmental sustainability over immediate cost. Health care organisations need to be encouraged to procure reusable products rather than single use disposable products.”

NHS Sustainability Day Campaign Manager, Scott Buckler, added: “This survey demonstrates what we have been hearing for past twelve months, the government is not doing enough to drive the benefits sustainability can bring to the NHS.”