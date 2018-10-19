Latest Jobs – Account Manager (Software Solutions) – Utility People

Our client is a very reputable consultancy providing a range of software products to suppliers across the water industry. They are looking for an Account Manager to join their team with an overall aim of proactively generating leads & developing sales. The Account Manager will act as a single point of contact for new & existing clients, engaging by telephone & F2F, gaining an insight into their businesses to develop & position the software solution to enhance their client’s operations. If you are an experienced Account Manager with strong business acumen and a strong understanding of software solutions, apply for this superb opportunity today!

Job Responsibilities:

Engaging with new and existing clients, gaining an insight into their businesses to develop and position the software solutions to enhance their business operations

Building close customer relationships that lead to excellent customer satisfaction

Delivering a face-to-face account management and acting as a single point of liaison between the Customer and internal teams, during and after the sales process

Preparing Customer facing presentations, quotes and supporting documentation

Proactively generating leads and developing Sales from new & existing clients and continue to develop these accounts post-sale

Representing the business at external networking, technical and marketing events

Experience Required:

Experience with IT orientated B2B Account Management, Sales or Service Delivery role

Personable and well-presented team player and a great company ambassador

Preferably have worked within the regulated utility markets in either water or energy

Full UK driving license

Organised self-starter, able to plan and prioritise your own workload, report accurately, maintain pipeline and keep to deadlines

Commercially and technically astute, and comfortable engaging customers at any level

Customer focused and able to handle Customer problems with professionalism

An enthusiasm for IT, and a keenness to understand and stay current with emerging technologies

The role would suit an experienced Account Manager who can demonstrate success in a similar IT reseller or MSP type role.

