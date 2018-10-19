Latest Jobs – Account Manager (Software Solutions) – Utility People

Our client is a very reputable consultancy providing a range of software products to suppliers across the water industry. They are looking for an Account Manager to join their team with an overall aim of proactively generating leads & developing sales. The Account Manager will act as a single point of contact for new & existing clients, engaging by telephone & F2F, gaining an insight into their businesses to develop & position the software solution to enhance their client’s operations. If you are an experienced Account Manager with strong business acumen and a strong understanding of software solutions, apply for this superb opportunity today!
Job Responsibilities:
- Engaging with new and existing clients, gaining an insight into their businesses to develop and position the software solutions to enhance their business operations
- Building close customer relationships that lead to excellent customer satisfaction
- Delivering a face-to-face account management and acting as a single point of liaison between the Customer and internal teams, during and after the sales process
- Preparing Customer facing presentations, quotes and supporting documentation
- Proactively generating leads and developing Sales from new & existing clients and continue to develop these accounts post-sale
- Representing the business at external networking, technical and marketing events
Experience Required:
- Experience with IT orientated B2B Account Management, Sales or Service Delivery role
- Personable and well-presented team player and a great company ambassador
- Preferably have worked within the regulated utility markets in either water or energy
- Full UK driving license
- Organised self-starter, able to plan and prioritise your own workload, report accurately, maintain pipeline and keep to deadlines
- Commercially and technically astute, and comfortable engaging customers at any level
- Customer focused and able to handle Customer problems with professionalism
- An enthusiasm for IT, and a keenness to understand and stay current with emerging technologies
- The role would suit an experienced Account Manager who can demonstrate success in a similar IT reseller or MSP type role.
For more information click here.
This is a promoted article.