Latest Jobs – Senior Design Engineer (CHP, District Energy Networks) – Utility People

Are you a Mechanical Design Engineer with a solid knowledge of combined heat and power (CHP) installations, district energy networks and energy saving technology? We are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer with approximately 3-5 years of experience working in a relevant field or similar role to be based in East London. You will be working for an international energy and services company providing their customers with a sustainable future. Ideally you will be a team player with an ability to self-manage and develop projects from an outline brief and specification. Sound interesting? Apply for the Mechanical Design Engineer role today!!!

Job Responsibilities:

To upkeep and manage project drawing registers

Project document control & management in line with company Quality Management System

Operate within and adhere to the company Health & Safety policy and procedures

Communicate the status of projects and tasks through the departmental reporting structure

Undertaking engineering calculations, analysis and problem solving

Completion of as-built drawings for record purposes and O&M manuals

Writing sub-contractor scopes and major plant tender documentation

Compilation and writing of Operation & Maintenance manual content for delivered designs

Liaison with both internal and external clients, contractors and suppliers

Creation of P&IDs and Engineering Schematics in 2D AutoCAD

Experience Required:

Solid knowledge of combined heat and power (CHP) installations, district energy networks and energy saving technology

A natural aptitude for undertaking engineering calculations, analysis and problem solving

An interest in fluid dynamics, thermodynamics, energy transfer and stress analysis

BEng / BSc Mechanical Engineering Degree (or similar, minimum of a 2:1 standard)

An ability to size and specify valves, instruments and piping components

Experience with Bills of Material for plant equipment, valves and instrumentation

Experience of site visits and surveys to collect data for creating designs

Full 3D modelling and detailed design of energy centre, CHP, boiler, chiller and district heating network installations in 3D AutoCAD & CADWorx Plant Professional

An attention to detail and a high standard of verbal and written skills

CSCS card, IOSH, CIBSE BSRIA, IGEM – helpful

Ability to size/specify major plant such as boilers, CHP engines, pumps, heat exchangers and chillers – useful

