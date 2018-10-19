Latest Jobs – Senior Design Engineer (CHP, District Energy Networks) – Utility People

Latest Jobs

Job Title: Senior Design Engineer (CHP, District Energy Networks)
Salary: £45,000 – £55,000
Location: London

Friday 19 October 2018
Are you a Mechanical Design Engineer with a solid knowledge of combined heat and power (CHP) installations, district energy networks and energy saving technology?  We are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer with approximately 3-5 years of experience working in a relevant field or similar role to be based in East London.  You will be working for an international energy and services company providing their customers with a sustainable future. Ideally you will be a team player with an ability to self-manage and develop projects from an outline brief and specification. Sound interesting?  Apply for the Mechanical Design Engineer role today!!!

Job Responsibilities:

  • To upkeep and manage project drawing registers
  • Project document control & management in line with company Quality Management System
  • Operate within and adhere to the company Health & Safety policy and procedures
  • Communicate the status of projects and tasks through the departmental reporting structure
  • Undertaking engineering calculations, analysis and problem solving
  • Completion of as-built drawings for record purposes and O&M manuals
  • Writing sub-contractor scopes and major plant tender documentation
  • Compilation and writing of Operation & Maintenance manual content for delivered designs
  • Liaison with both internal and external clients, contractors and suppliers
  • Creation of P&IDs and Engineering Schematics in 2D AutoCAD

Experience Required:

  • Solid knowledge of combined heat and power (CHP) installations, district energy networks and energy saving technology
  • A natural aptitude for undertaking engineering calculations, analysis and problem solving
  • An interest in fluid dynamics, thermodynamics, energy transfer and stress analysis
  • BEng / BSc Mechanical Engineering Degree (or similar, minimum of a 2:1 standard)
  • An ability to size and specify valves, instruments and piping components
  • Experience with Bills of Material for plant equipment, valves and instrumentation
  • Experience of site visits and surveys to collect data for creating designs
  • Full 3D modelling and detailed design of energy centre, CHP, boiler, chiller and district heating network installations in 3D AutoCAD & CADWorx Plant Professional
  • An attention to detail and a high standard of verbal and written skills
  • CSCS card, IOSH, CIBSE BSRIA, IGEM – helpful
  • Ability to size/specify major plant such as boilers, CHP engines, pumps, heat exchangers and chillers – useful

