Latest Jobs – Senior Design Engineer (CHP, District Energy Networks) – Utility People

Are you a Mechanical Design Engineer with a solid knowledge of combined heat and power (CHP) installations, district energy networks and energy saving technology? We are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer with approximately 3-5 years of experience working in a relevant field or similar role to be based in East London. You will be working for an international energy and services company providing their customers with a sustainable future. Ideally you will be a team player with an ability to self-manage and develop projects from an outline brief and specification. Sound interesting? Apply for the Mechanical Design Engineer role today!!!
Job Responsibilities:
- To upkeep and manage project drawing registers
- Project document control & management in line with company Quality Management System
- Operate within and adhere to the company Health & Safety policy and procedures
- Communicate the status of projects and tasks through the departmental reporting structure
- Undertaking engineering calculations, analysis and problem solving
- Completion of as-built drawings for record purposes and O&M manuals
- Writing sub-contractor scopes and major plant tender documentation
- Compilation and writing of Operation & Maintenance manual content for delivered designs
- Liaison with both internal and external clients, contractors and suppliers
- Creation of P&IDs and Engineering Schematics in 2D AutoCAD
Experience Required:
- Solid knowledge of combined heat and power (CHP) installations, district energy networks and energy saving technology
- A natural aptitude for undertaking engineering calculations, analysis and problem solving
- An interest in fluid dynamics, thermodynamics, energy transfer and stress analysis
- BEng / BSc Mechanical Engineering Degree (or similar, minimum of a 2:1 standard)
- An ability to size and specify valves, instruments and piping components
- Experience with Bills of Material for plant equipment, valves and instrumentation
- Experience of site visits and surveys to collect data for creating designs
- Full 3D modelling and detailed design of energy centre, CHP, boiler, chiller and district heating network installations in 3D AutoCAD & CADWorx Plant Professional
- An attention to detail and a high standard of verbal and written skills
- CSCS card, IOSH, CIBSE BSRIA, IGEM – helpful
- Ability to size/specify major plant such as boilers, CHP engines, pumps, heat exchangers and chillers – useful
