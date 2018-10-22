Hitachi appoints three more UK firms for Wylfa nuclear project

Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe has chosen three additional companies to support the delivery of the Wylfa Newydd project in Wales.

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, will help with the civil engineering design for the nuclear island, KBR will work on project controls and Wood, a UK-headquartered global engineering firm, will support architect engineering.

Once operational, the nuclear plant being developed by Horizon – a subsidiary of Hitachi which was granted planning permission earlier this year – is expected to produce around 2.9GW of electricity.

Eric Chassard, Europe Project Director at Hitachi Nuclear Energy said: “Wood has been involved in every nuclear new build in UK history. KBR and Atkins are also world leaders in their fields – with clear and proven experience on projects of this scale and complexity.

“This is one more step in the UK’s growing domestic expertise around UK ABWR technology. A chance for UK workforces to play a role at the heart of technical delivery for the Wylfa Newydd project and to further spread the economic benefit through the UK supply chain.”

The UK Government is considering investing billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money into the nuclear project.