‘The four Ds are changing the nature of how energy is bought and sold’

Decarbonisation, decentralisation, digitisation and democratisation are coming together to change the nature of how energy is bought and sold.

That’s according to Jon Ferris, Strategy Director of Electron, who told ELN about the impact new technologies and business models were already having on the market.

He said decarbonisation is vital to limit global warming to within outlines set by international climate goals and stressed although there is a short space of time in which to act, progress is already underway.