‘The four Ds are changing the nature of how energy is bought and sold’

Electron’s Jon Ferris says decarbonisation, decentralisation, digitisation and democratisation are rapidly changing the market

By Jonny Bairstow
Monday 22 October 2018
Decarbonisation, decentralisation, digitisation and democratisation are coming together to change the nature of how energy is bought and sold.

That’s according to Jon Ferris, Strategy Director of Electron, who told ELN about the impact new technologies and business models were already having on the market.

He said decarbonisation is vital to limit global warming to within outlines set by international climate goals and stressed although there is a short space of time in which to act, progress is already underway.

