UK retailers light a fire under cleaner-burning fuels

A number of major UK retailers are taking steps to encourage the use of cleaner-burning fuels.

As part of Green GB Week, businesses such as Asda and B&Q are among those working to sell less-polluting fuels to heat customers’ homes and reduce related impacts on health and the environment.

According to government research, as much as 38% of the nation’s particulate matter emissions come from the domestic use of wood and coal – it says this polluting practice can be made less emissions-intensive by burning drier, cleaner, more efficient products.

Some of these products are sold as ‘Ready to Burn’ wood and ‘smokeless’ coal.

Lidl has committed to only selling ‘Woodsure-cerified’ wood, ensuring it has the right moisture content and is sourced sustainably.

Similarly, B&Q has started training its staff in sustainable practices, Asda has stopped selling non-kiln dried logs and coal from its London stores and Tesco has produced in-store advertising promoting the benefits of “Ready to Burn” solid fuels.

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey said: “Burning dirty fuels to heat a home is a huge contributor to air pollution and I warmly welcome this commitment from retailers to help move consumers to burning cleaner fuels for this winter.”