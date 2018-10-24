Alex Gilbert

Alex acts as an independent investor, advisor and consultant on topics relating to ‘Green Infrastructure’, with his six primary specialisms being:

‘Energy Transformation’ and ‘Clean Growth’;

Financing smart, low carbon, sustainable cities;

Energy efficiency and the ESCo market;

Regeneration and sustainable property solutions;

New energy services business models and investment drivers;

‘Clean Tech’ solutions, including: electric vehicles; heat & power; battery storage; and the ‘circular economy’.

He has worked in sustainable investment throughout his career; primarily responsible for sourcing, financing and delivering green infrastructure opportunities.

Alex is presently working with developers, financiers and governments (local, regional and national) to support their future sustainable infrastructure.

Most significantly, he is curating, commercialising and delivering the energy projects that will assist in the transformation of TfL; London’s largest and most high-profile energy user.

This includes, but is by no means limited to: renewables; energy efficiency; transport electrification (including EV charge-points); storage; waste heat; low carbon infrastructure; sustainable property solutions; and decentralised energy networks.

Prior to that, he spent seven successful years at Amber Infrastructure, managing their successfully deployed government-backed funds, which includes the GLA’s London Energy Efficiency Fund (LEEF) and the Scottish Partnership for Regeneration in Urban Centres (SPRUCE).

Alex has a background in clean-tech venture capital and low carbon development and continues to work with several social and environmental fast-growing companies.

Alex has a degree in Economics (First Class) and a Masters in Advanced Energy and Environmental Studies (Distinction); and has lectured at several Universities on the topics of Green Infrastructure and Financing Energy Schemes. He was recently invited to become an Advisory Group member of the University of Sussex’ Centre on Innovation and Energy Demand (CIED); focusing on matters related to Green Infrastructure.