Luxembourg’s €45m extension of biogas scheme granted EU approval

The European Commission has approved a €45 million (£40m) extension of a support scheme for biogas production in Luxembourg.

The initiative aims to ensure a stable payment for plants that produce biogas from biomass and inject it in the natural gas network.

The Commission said the scheme will help the country boost the share of electricity produced from renewable energy sources to meet its climate targets without distorting competition.

The extended scheme will cover the period from January 2017 to December 2022.