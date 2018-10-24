UK’s adoption of EVs ‘at critical tipping point’

The UK’s adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is now at a tipping point.

That’s the verdict from professional services firm PwC, which suggests rising consumer demand for EVs is set to continue – however, it stresses if the UK is to become a low carbon transport leader, it will need to ensure drivers have access to a range of convenient charging options.

The number of EVs on the country’s roads has risen by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 89% between 2011 and 2017, nearly doubling year-on-year.

However, infrastructure is struggling to keep up, growing at only 44% CAGR over the same period.

The report shows the deployment of charging points has been strongest across Greater London (22%), Scotland (15%) and the South East (14%), with these areas accounting for more than half of all EV infrastructure in the country.

Steve Jennings, UK leader of Energy and Utilities at PwC, said: “The UK EV charging market is arguably one of the most advanced in Europe. We have one of the largest EV stocks of any EU country with a large conventional car fleet.

“Therefore, it is essential we retain the momentum of success. We need to nurture the commercial environment that allows multiple business models to flourish and provide a diversity of charging options for customers.”

The UK Government has confirmed cuts to grants that encouraged drivers to switch to hybrid or EVs.