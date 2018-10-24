Technology

UK’s adoption of EVs ‘at critical tipping point’

PwC stresses the necessary infrastructure must be built to allow EV growth to continue

By Jonny Bairstow
Wednesday 24 October 2018
The UK’s adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is now at a tipping point.

That’s the verdict from professional services firm PwC, which suggests rising consumer demand for EVs is set to continue – however, it stresses if the UK is to become a low carbon transport leader, it will need to ensure drivers have access to a range of convenient charging options.

The number of EVs on the country’s roads has risen by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 89% between 2011 and 2017, nearly doubling year-on-year.

However, infrastructure is struggling to keep up, growing at only 44% CAGR over the same period.

The report shows the deployment of charging points has been strongest across Greater London (22%), Scotland (15%) and the South East (14%), with these areas accounting for more than half of all EV infrastructure in the country.

Steve Jennings, UK leader of Energy and Utilities at PwC, said: “The UK EV charging market is arguably one of the most advanced in Europe. We have one of the largest EV stocks of any EU country with a large conventional car fleet.

“Therefore, it is essential we retain the momentum of success. We need to nurture the commercial environment that allows multiple business models to flourish and provide a diversity of charging options for customers.”

The UK Government has confirmed cuts to grants that encouraged drivers to switch to hybrid or EVs.

