Germany’s innogy powers up its first Irish wind farm

German utility innogy has completed the construction of its first onshore wind farm in Ireland.

The 10.2MW Dromadda Beg wind project, located in County Kerry, consists of three turbines.

The company said it aims to drive its activities in Ireland through the acquisition of existing wind projects as well as the development of new ones.

Cathal Hennessy, Managing Director of innogy Renewables Ireland said: “We have been encouraged by recent government announcements on the new renewables electricity support scheme, in particular the support for ‘auctions’ which will enable renewable project operators to compete with each other to supply green electricity to the Irish grid.

“innogy has considerable experience in competing in such support schemes and has seen significant successes in wind auctions in recent years in Europe. We aim to replicate this in Ireland.”

In March, the company bought an equal share of the 600MW Dublin Array offshore wind development project.