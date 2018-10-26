PZ Cussons gets in a lather about plastic

The owner of Imperial Lather has committed to reducing the amount of plastic it uses by a quarter before 2025.

PZ Cussons, which also owns brands such as Original Source, Carex and Morning Fresh, has promised that any of the plastic that is does continue to use will be fully recyclable and made up of at least 30% reused material by 2025.

The company will also remove single-use plastics from offices and will work to eliminate unnecessary packaging materials by this date.

It has also published a new plan to source 100% of its palm oil from sustainable-certified producers that do not destroy peatlands or contribute to deforestation.

