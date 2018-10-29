Kellogg’s announces grrrrrrrrrreat sustainable packaging plan

Kellogg’s has announced a plan to make its packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The newly announced target builds on its existing commitment to ensure all of the timber-based packaging it uses is either recycled or certified as sustainably sourced.

Currently, only 14% of plastic packaging used around the world is collected for recycling and just 5% is kept for secondary usage.

Lou Massari, Senior Director of Global Packaging at Kellogg’s, said: “We cannot accomplish this ambitious goal alone and we will collaborate with new and existing external partners, our customers and other innovators to identify packaging solutions that protect and enhance our foods while delivering on the quality and great taste that consumers expect from us.”

Kellogg’s UK has set a target to source 100% of its electricity needs from renewables by 2050.