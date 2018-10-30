EDF Energy to plug 1,500 vehicle-to-grid chargers in UK

EDF Energy has joined forces with a green technology company to install up to 1,500 vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers in the UK.

They will be offered to the energy supplier’s business customers as well as used at its own sites to provide up to 15MW of additional energy storage capacity – equivalent to powering 4,000 homes.

V2G technology allows energy stored in electric vehicles (EVs) to be fed back into the national electricity grid to help supply energy when demand is high.

It also enables businesses to generate additional revenues and save on energy costs.

EDF Energy will form a joint venture with San Diego-based company Nuvve, which developed what is claimed to be world’s first fully commercial V2G hub in Denmark and has been operational for two years.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry welcomed the news.

She said: “These 1,500 electric chargers will provide much needed green infrastructure for businesses as they seize the opportunities of the electric vehicle revolution, reducing running costs, improving air quality and unlocking the capability to store energy which can be transmitted back into the grid when it’s needed most.”

Ms Perry will be speaking at the Energy Live Expo event in London tomorrow.