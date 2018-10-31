Energy Live Personality Awards shortlist revealed!

The shortlist for the Energy Live Personality Awards (ELPA) has finally been announced.

The winners of the 11 awards will be revealed at a glittering ceremony on 6th December aboard the Silver Sturgeon, London’s premier river cruiser.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

ENERGY LIVE NEWS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR



Mark Dickinson

Emily Groves

Greg Jackson

Angela Peart

Emma Pinchbeck

Omar Rahim

Ian Shaw

Georgina Stevens

Maria Spyrou

Vilnis Vesma

SALES SQUAD OF THE YEAR



Black Sheep Utilities

Commercial Services

Ecotricity

EDF Energy

Fidelity Energy

Haven Power

Limejump

npower Business

Online Direct

SME Broker Services

Utility Bidder

RISING STAR (FEMALE)



Keila Abreu

Fernanda Amemiya

Yvonne Cave

Emily Hickford

Catherine Hunter

Robyn Lucas

Samantha Moult

Heidi Palmer

Debbie Postill

Sinead Smith

RISING STAR (MALE)

Moin Ali

John Barr

Josh Burton

Samuel Ezeonyeka

Ryan Goodman

Ellis Hall

Sam Hicks

Oliver Kernaghan

Lee O’Donnell

Alexander Vit

MARKETING COMMS TEAM OF THE YEAR



GridBeyond

Haven Power

Limejump

npower Business Solutions

Team Energy

Total Gas & Power

INDUSTRY ADVOCATE



Simon Brown

Gary Collins

Alessandra de Zottis

David Hill

Ross Mair

Shevali Patel

Peter Pharoah

Chris Trigg

Tony West

Barbara Zilincarova

ENERGY SAVERS OF THE YEAR



6 Degrees

Bedford Borough Council

Dundee City Council

E.ON Energy

ENGIE

Fairmont Energy

KiWi Power

Parkwood Leisure

Projective

Rolls-Royce

ENERGY MANAGER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

Julie Allen

Carys Charlesworth

Penny Guarnay

Sarah Jolliffe

Debbie Postill

Maria Spyrou

Ali Welsh

Risa Wilkinson

ENERGY MANAGER OF THE YEAR (MALE)



Vikas Ahuja

Quentin Babcock

Jeremy Carter

Tom Parrott

Jed Palma

Naveed Shaikh

Andrew Spencer

DIVERSITY PIONEERS



BIU

Energy UK

Landsec

Pulse Business Energy

RenewableUK

UK Power Reserve

CUSTOMER SERVICE TEAM OF THE YEAR



Alfa Energy

BCR Associates

Black Sheep Utilities

Bristol Energy

British Gas Lite

CNG

Fidelity Energy

NEPO

Power Direct

Yu Energy

ELN Editor Sumit Bose said: “The quality of entries this year was very high – a huge thank you to everyone who entered and congratulations to the finalists. The ELN Personality of the Year will be open for a public vote and all the winners will be announced at the glittering black-tie ceremony on December 6th. I look forward to seeing you there and partying on the Thames – it will be a night to remember!”

See you all at #ELPA2018.