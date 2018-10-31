Energy Live Personality Awards shortlist revealed!

The shortlist for the Energy Live Personality Awards (ELPA) has finally been announced.
The winners of the 11 awards will be revealed at a glittering ceremony on 6th December aboard the Silver Sturgeon, London’s premier river cruiser.
The full list of finalists is as follows:
ENERGY LIVE NEWS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Mark Dickinson
Emily Groves
Greg Jackson
Angela Peart
Emma Pinchbeck
Omar Rahim
Ian Shaw
Georgina Stevens
Maria Spyrou
Vilnis Vesma
SALES SQUAD OF THE YEAR
Black Sheep Utilities
Commercial Services
Ecotricity
EDF Energy
Fidelity Energy
Haven Power
Limejump
npower Business
Online Direct
SME Broker Services
Utility Bidder
RISING STAR (FEMALE)
Keila Abreu
Fernanda Amemiya
Yvonne Cave
Emily Hickford
Catherine Hunter
Robyn Lucas
Samantha Moult
Heidi Palmer
Debbie Postill
Sinead Smith
RISING STAR (MALE)
Moin Ali
John Barr
Josh Burton
Samuel Ezeonyeka
Ryan Goodman
Ellis Hall
Sam Hicks
Oliver Kernaghan
Lee O’Donnell
Alexander Vit
MARKETING COMMS TEAM OF THE YEAR
GridBeyond
Haven Power
Limejump
npower Business Solutions
Team Energy
Total Gas & Power
INDUSTRY ADVOCATE
Simon Brown
Gary Collins
Alessandra de Zottis
David Hill
Ross Mair
Shevali Patel
Peter Pharoah
Chris Trigg
Tony West
Barbara Zilincarova
ENERGY SAVERS OF THE YEAR
6 Degrees
Bedford Borough Council
Dundee City Council
E.ON Energy
ENGIE
Fairmont Energy
KiWi Power
Parkwood Leisure
Projective
Rolls-Royce
ENERGY MANAGER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)
Julie Allen
Carys Charlesworth
Penny Guarnay
Sarah Jolliffe
Debbie Postill
Maria Spyrou
Ali Welsh
Risa Wilkinson
ENERGY MANAGER OF THE YEAR (MALE)
Vikas Ahuja
Quentin Babcock
Jeremy Carter
Tom Parrott
Jed Palma
Naveed Shaikh
Andrew Spencer
DIVERSITY PIONEERS
BIU
Energy UK
Landsec
Pulse Business Energy
RenewableUK
UK Power Reserve
CUSTOMER SERVICE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Alfa Energy
BCR Associates
Black Sheep Utilities
Bristol Energy
British Gas Lite
CNG
Fidelity Energy
NEPO
Power Direct
Yu Energy
ELN Editor Sumit Bose said: “The quality of entries this year was very high – a huge thank you to everyone who entered and congratulations to the finalists. The ELN Personality of the Year will be open for a public vote and all the winners will be announced at the glittering black-tie ceremony on December 6th. I look forward to seeing you there and partying on the Thames – it will be a night to remember!”
See you all at #ELPA2018.