Cummins and Hyundai build greener future for construction vehicles

Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) and Cummins have teamed up to jointly develop a prototype model of an electric-powered mini excavator.

The companies have collaborated on the design and development of the low carbon digger to help reduce the construction sector’s carbon footprint.

Powered by eight Cummins 4.4kWh flexible battery modules, the 3.5-tonne excavator can remain in operation for a full eight-hour shift and charge in under three hours.

It achieves this while producing no gaseous emissions and substantially reducing noise, making it ideal for using at building sites in cities and heavily built-up areas.

The prototype machine will be used to help optimise the vehicle’s performance and prove its structural integrity.

DS Kim, HCE Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Technical Officer, said: “As electric vehicles continue to expand their share in the automotive market, we are simultaneously seeing the electrification of commercial power systems being pursued by many as both an environmentally friendly and economically sustainable solution for construction equipment.

“HCE anticipates mini excavators, which operate in urban workplaces close to residential areas, will be a prime candidate to electrify to meet zero-emission and low noise requirements in the near future.”