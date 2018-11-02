First power milestone for ‘world’s largest’ floating offshore wind farm

First power has been generated from what is claimed will be the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The six-turbine test and demonstration project will have a total capacity of 50MW – one turbine is currently producing power at the Kincardine Wind Farm while the remaining five will be installed over the next two years.

The wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 55,000 homes and help reduce 94,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

Jaime Altolaguirre, Managing Director of Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm Ltd, which is majority owned by Spanish construction company Cobra said: “This world leading project secures Scotland’s position at the forefront of the global renewables industry.

“The lessons learnt from the project will allow us to create the next generation of floating projects globally, in deeper waters and further from shore.”