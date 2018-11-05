French utility ENGIE announces Smart acquisition in the UK

ENGIE has announced it has bought a Leeds-based company that specialises in smart building solutions.

Smart Buildings Ltd develops technologies and services that allows businesses to control their portfolio of commercial buildings, enabling an improved building management experience.

The French utility said the acquisition will “significantly enhance” the solutions it is able to offer to its customers.

Nicola Lovett, CEO of ENGIE’s Business Energy & Services division said: “This acquisition is the next step in achieving our goal of being a key player in smart buildings market.

“By combining the cutting-edge technology that Smart Buildings Ltd has developed, with our strengthen in FM & energy, we will be able to add even greater value for our customers in helping them to improve their performance, optimise their workplaces and increase employee wellbeing.”

ENGIE has set a goal of achieving 50% of its UK revenues from business which combines energy and services activities by 2020.