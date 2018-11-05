South Australia fires up $100m home battery scheme

The South Australian Government has launched a $100 million (£55.3m) subsidy scheme for domestic batteries in up to 40,000 households in the region.

Subsidies of up to $6,000 (£3,316) will be available, with the highest rates being available for pensioners and low-income homes.

A nine-week priority period has been given to locally-made battery systems.

The funding has been matched by loans from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation for the balancing of the batteries, as well as for new solar equipment.

Premier of the region, Steven Marshall, said: “Households will enjoy savings of thousands of dollars on their electricity bills over the life of the battery.

“We are also creating jobs and attracting new business to our state by giving priority to qualified system providers who commit to installing approved battery systems that are manufactured or assembled in South Australia.”