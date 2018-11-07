EV kit provider rolls out chargers for real estate firm

An electric vehicle (EV) rapid-charging network has partnered with a multi-let real estate firm to install charging infrastructure at its retail warehouses.

Engenie’s collaboration with M7 Real Estate will see EV charging points powered by 100% renewable energy installed at eight of the latter’s locations across the UK.

The move is expected to remove more than 2.5 tonnes of harmful nitrogen dioxide pollution from the UK’s air.

It marks a major milestone in M7’s environmental strategy to future proof its portfolio and optimise energy performance.

Patrick Sherriff, Business Development Director at Engenie said: “Installing convenient, accessible and easy-to-use EV charging points across M7’s UK portfolio will put the customer at the heart of the EV transition.

“At the same time, the 100% renewable energy powering the chargers and the positive impact on local air quality fits with both M7 and Engenie’s long-term commitments to improving our environmental impact.”