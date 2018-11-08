EV registrations now represent 8% of Canadian car sales

Electric vehicle (EV) sales now represent more than 8% of new car sales in Canada.

That’s according to a new report from clean tech firm Fleet Carma, which shows EV sales peaked at more than 13,000 units during the last quarter.

This represents a 166% increase over the same period last year and pushed the total number of EV sold through the year to a total of almost 35,000 units – this is a 158% increase on the same period last year.

Tesla Model 3 deliveries beginning to flow into the country during the last few months have caused a significant spike in Canadian EV adoption this year, with Nissan Leaf deliveries also slightly increasing during the quarter.

