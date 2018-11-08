Smart new partnership for UK home EV charging

Two companies have joined forces to deliver smart charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) for households in the UK.

EO Charging and eMotorWerks, a subsidiary of Enel’s energy services business Enel X, have partnered for the EO Mini Pro EV charger.

The firms say it can integrate with solar and on-site storage systems and drivers will be able to schedule their charging times, helping them benefit from cheaper electricity costs.

They can also use their smartphone or online dashboard to receive alerts and reminders to optimise charging and view their historical charging data as well as earn or save money through demand side response programmes offered by their energy suppliers.

Charlie Jardine, Founder & CEO at EO Charging said: “We see electric vehicle chargers as more than ‘just a plug’, they’re the gateway to the future of mobility and the first piece of the puzzle in giving people energy autonomy.

“Electric vehicles represent the most disruptive technology the modern power network has ever witnessed and we are working to ensure that EO is at the forefront of the e-mobility revolution where EV drivers and consumers are playing a more active role in their energy genreation and usage.”