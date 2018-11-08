US awards $53m to advance solar energy technologies

The US Government has awarded up to $53 million (£40m) of funding for new projects to advance early-stage solar energy technologies.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is supporting 53 innovative research projects that aim to lower the cost of solar power and support a growing workforce.

The projects, which span across 21 states, will advance research and development in photovoltaics (PV) and concentrating solar power (CSP) as well as support training and curriculum development at community colleges and advanced training for a more digital electric power system.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “Innovation is key to solar’s continued growth in our nation’s energy portfolio. It increases our energy diversity and reinforces our ‘all-of-the-above’ energy strategy.

“Developing new skills through workforce training is critical to expanding job opportunities in the renewable sector, which is why are are following through on our programme to reach out to military veterans with new projects that will target this committed workforce.”