Cleaning up heating ‘isn’t being ignored’

Cleaning up heating isn’t an area of decarbonisation that’s being ignored.

That’s the verdict from Maria Spyrou, Energy Efficiency Manager at Balfour Beatty, and Jo Burton, Energy Analyst at the University of Reading, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose at Energy Live Expo 2018.

Ms Spyrou said gas has historically been a cheaper fuel and is seen as being less carbon intensive than alternatives, at least on paper.

She suggested this has led to potential savings and reductions being forgotten in favour of reducing electricity use, which she claims is seen by many as a more environmentally intensive option.

Ms Burton said the University of Reading uses an old steam network with gas-fired boilers and CHP to go green and said decarbonising heat is the “new conversation” taking place across the sector.

She said environmental concerns now rank massively highly on student’s interests, suggesting if someone is given a plastic cup, they are likely to take to social media to highlight how the practice is not sustainable.

The energy analyst also stressed the importance of remembering to save energy in simple ways, such as turning lights off, as these reductions can add up quickly.

