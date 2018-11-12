Investment firm buys 100MW of Portuguese hydropower

Alternative investment specialist Aquila Capital has agreed to buy 100MW of hydropower capacity from Portugal’s biggest energy company,

It will acquire a portfolio of 21 operational small-scale facilities located in the north and centre of the country from EDP.

The investment in 14 run-of-river units and seven reservoir plants marks the investor’s first step into the nation’s hydropower market.

It says feed-in tariffs guarantee enhanced stability for attractive returns.

Roman Rosslenbroich, Co-founder and CEO of Aquila Capital, said: “Portugal’s renewable energy market is grossly underestimated by general opinion and investors alike.

“In particular, Portuguese hydropower is an ideal addition to our institutional investors’ portfolios because it offers diversification both regionally and by asset class.”