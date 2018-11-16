A day at Ashford Peaking Power Plant

The Ashford Peaking Power Plant is a 21MW facility located at Kingsnorth Industrial Estate in Kent.

It has 14 gas engines on site, which runs for around 1,500 to 2,000 hours a year – it is fully automated, unmanned and is monitored and controlled remotely.

Managed by AMP, it has won contracts in National Grid’s Capacity Market to provide electricity when demand is at peak and can be fired in up to two minutes from standby.

Mark Tarry, CFO at AMP said peaking plants are renewables-enabling as they can help fill in the gaps when it’s not sunny or windy as well as support the growth of new technologies like electric vehicles (EVs).

ELN took a tour of the facility – watch the video to find out more.