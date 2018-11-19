British Gas offers cheaper electricity rate to EV owners

British Gas is offering owners of electric vehicles (EVs) a cheaper rate to charge their cars at night.

It has launched a new ‘Green Drive Nov 2020’ tariff, fixed until November 2020, with all the electricity matched with renewable energy sources and the carbon footprint of gas offset with Certified Emissions Reduction Certificates.

Customers who choose the tariff will be offered cheaper electricity at night between 12.30am and 7.30am to charge their EVs.

The average annual bill will total £1,547, based on an average EV user consuming an additional 2,340kWh of electricity per year by charging their car.

The Big Six supplier said drivers use up to 80% more electricity if they charge at home and can therefore benefit from tariffs which pass on cheaper overnight wholesale electricity costs.

Customer Propositions and Product Director Peter Simons added: “Customers who choose this tariff will have peace of mind if they charge their electric car overnight, they can take advantage of lower prices. We want to offer our customers different types of tariffs that suit their individual needs and help them understand their energy usage.”

This is the first of British Gas’ suite of EV propositions for residential and business customers.