MPs launch inquiry into energy efficiency

An inquiry into the government’s approach to delivering energy efficiency improvements to buildings in the UK has been launched.

MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee will examine whether the current delivery of energy-saving improvements within residential, commercial and public sector buildings is consistent with meeting the targets set out in the Clean Growth Strategy and the fourth and fifth carbon budgets.

It is inviting written submissions on various points, including who should have the responsibility to pay for energy efficiency and whether it should be considered a national infrastructure priority, whether the government’s targets to improve the energy performance certificate rating of the existing housing stock is ambitious enough and if there are regional disparities in the delivery, costs and uptake of energy efficiency measures.

BEIS Committee Chair Rachel Reeves MP said: “Improving the energy efficiency of buildings plays a crucial role in tackling fuel poverty and helping bring down energy bills for the most vulnerable customers. Energy efficiency is vital to cutting the costs of energy for homes and businesses and is a cost-effective method of reducing our carbon emissions. In spite of this and the inclusion of energy efficiency targets in the Clean Growth Strategy, the current rate or improvements to buildings is far too slow.

“Our inquiry will examine the government’s approach to energy efficiency, whether it is showing enough ambition in helping to tackle fuel poverty and in encouraging homeowners, businesses and landlords to upgrade. We will also be keen to explore the additional measures which may be needed to deliver energy efficiency improvements that could bring significant benefits for individuals, the economy and the environment.”

The deadline for submissions is 17th January 2019.