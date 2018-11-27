China starts solid-state battery production

Chinese startup Qing Tao Energy Development claims it has started producing solid-state batteries in the city of Kunshan in the east of the country.

The firm says it has already invested 1 billion yuan (£113m) in developing the technology and adds it has clients buying its products already.

These customers are said to operate in the ‘special equipment and high end’ markets, although the company aims to sell batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2020.

Qing Tao Energy Development suggests its production line can produce 0.1GWh of solid-state batteries per year, which it expects to increase to an annual production capacity of 0.7GWh by 2020.

It claims the batteries have an energy density of more than 400Wh per kilogramme to begin with.