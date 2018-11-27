EDF Energy launches new home battery system offer

EDF Energy has launched a new battery system for consumers who have installed solar panels in their homes.

The energy supplier has partnered with Powervault to offer the smart battery, which stores energy generated by solar panels during the day to use it at night.

The battery manufacturer claims customers can save up to 50% on their energy bills – and the savings are even higher for those who store electricity from the grid when it is cheaper and use it at a later time or date.

The savings are based on a 4.1kWh Powervault 3 unit installed in a property with a 3.68kW – around 12 panels -solar system with average UK solar generation, assuming load factor of 11% used by BEIS.

The battery is being offered as a standalone product or can be combined with EDF Energy’s new grid services package.

Jean-Benoit Ritz, Director of Innovation and Blue Lab said: “As the UK transitions to a low carbon future, we are seeing fantastic opportunities for consumers to be involved in this journey. Through our grid services, householders with solar PV will be able to become part of a national network of small-scale batteries that will help balance demand for electricity on the grid whilst enabling them to save money by making the most of the solar energy they are generating.”