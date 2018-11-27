Major milestone for Foreign Office in cutting plastic use

The Foreign Office has reached a major milestone in reducing the consumption of single-use plastics.

It has eliminated 97% or 1.56 million pieces of plastic from its UK estate since February this year – that’s a reduction from 310 per person to 10.

The remaining 3% of plastic waste produced is currently unavoidable since it is within its supply chain – the Foreign Office said it is committed to working with its partners to implement the necessary changes.

More than half a million disposable plastic coffee cups have been completely removed from its estate since the introduction of a 50p levy in April.

Biodegradable cups are now provided as an alternative but staff are encouraged to use their own mugs.

Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon added: “Plastic waste is a global problem that threatens ocean life and endangers whole ecosystems.

“Every one of us has the power to make choices which can reduce our own plastic use. As we take our message around the world and call on other countries to take action, it is only right we strive to eliminate all avoidable single-use plastic here in the UK and it is fantastic to see the Foreign Office leading the way.”