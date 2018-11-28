Demand Side Response: Taking the lead from the early adopters who are saving ££££s

If there was a sure-fire way to save money on essential overheads such as energy costs, any business would be keen to adopt it, right?

Certainly that’s the theory. But in practice, if it involves trying something new, human beings seem hardwired to resist change.

Thankfully, a handful of early adopters are often willing to embrace new approaches, and then provide the evidence of benefit that others need before coming on board.

This is certainly the case with Demand Side Response (DSR).

DSR involves shifting from being a passive energy consumer to actively managing when and how your business consumes, which can then deliver savings on peak charges – and potentially even generate revenue.

90% save more than 20%

Does it work? Well, in research we commissioned YouGov to conduct among 250 UK businesses, almost 90% of those who had already adopted DSR have reduced their peak energy costs by more than 20% as a result of doing so.

That said, only a small number of those questioned (just 16) actually implement DSR. And of those who don’t, only 16% have plans to do so in the future.

A lack of understanding is probably a key reason – with 69% unaware of what DSR solutions actually are.

