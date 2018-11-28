New 162MW solar energy plant powers up in Brazil

A new 162MW solar power plant has been connected to the Brazilian grid and is now generating electricity.

The Apodi Solar Plant is capable of producing enough power for around 170,000 households in Brazil every year.

Located in the municipality of Quixeré in Ceará, it is expected to reduce around 200,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

The plant is operated by Scatec Solar which holds 43.75% of the stake, Equinor owns 43.57% while 12.5% is owned by Apodi Participações.

Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President, New Energy Solutions at Equinor said: “The Apodi project was our first step into the solar industry. With the plant now In operation and through our excellent collaboration with Scatec Solar, we are complementing Equinor’s portfolio with profitable solar energy. Apodi adds to our portfolio in Brazil, a core area for the company.

“This also shows that we are well underway on our journey to become a broad energy company turning natural resources into energy for people and progress for society.”