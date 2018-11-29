Angus Energy granted new permits for oil site in Surrey

Angus Energy has been granted new permits for production at its oil site in Brockham, Surrey.

The Environment Agency said the permits bring the site into line with the current regulations for oil and gas sites to provide a “high level of protection to the environment”.

They have been issues as part of the Agency’s review of all oil and gas permits granted before October 2013.

The new permits set out the stringent conditions the company must comply with to ensure the environment and local people are protected but no fracking will be conducted.

That includes ensuring emissions from the activities shall be free from odour at levels likely to cause pollution outside the site and emissions of substances not controlled by emission limits, excluding odour, must not cause pollution.

The operator must also take appropriate measures to ensure the raw materials, energy and water are used efficiently in the activities and they must be reviewed and recorded at least every four years and explore if there are suitable opportunities for improvement.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Before we issue an environmental permit, we need to be satisfied that the environmental risks associated with exploring for onshore oil and gas are managed and controlled through proper design and management of the drilling and exploration site.

“As will all decisions on issuing environmental permits, we assess a company’s proposals to ensure they meet strict requirements. If an activity poses an unacceptable risk to the environment, the activity will not be permitted.”