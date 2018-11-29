Samsonite zips up sustainable suitcases with new offering

Samsonite has launched a new range of sustainable suitcases and bags made from recycled materials.

The luggage producer is using two new eco-conscious materials – the first is called Recyclex fabric and is made from 100% post-consumer recycled PET plastic bottles. with the second being made up of reused polypropylene.

Together they are used to create products with a much lower environmental impact than traditionally-constructed versions.

Samsonite said it intends to add more green projects to the range in 2019, with an ultimate aim to inspire more sustainable travel and commuting.

Christine Riley Miller, Global Director of Sustainability at Samsonite, said: “Through the launch of these collections, we intend to combine our thirst for innovation with our commitment to sustainability in order to pass on a better world for the generations to come.

“Being able to re-purpose post-consumer and post-industrial plastic waste and incorporate it into new products is a great way of avoiding harm to our planet.”