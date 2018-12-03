Global tech players ‘pose the main threat to utilities’

Global technology players entering the energy market pose the main threat to large gas and power suppliers.

That’s the verdict from Richard Hughes, Director of Sales and Marketing at EDF, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose at Energy Live Expo in October.

Mr Hughes said despite the risk of losing market share to such firms, increased competition is ultimately good for the market as it “keeps businesses on their toes” and means they provide the best service they can.

He added genuinely innovative disruption was something to be desired, although added it can be a problem when there are lots of startups flooding the marketplace with ‘identical products and services’.